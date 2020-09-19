Ospreys take off from Pego – Oliva marsh

REINTRODUCTION: The Generalitat’s Agriculture chief Mireia Molla last June, birds take off .

TWO of three osprey chicks released into the Pego-Oliva Marsh national park in June have left on their first migration. The third, who must have set off much earlier, was found dead near Galeras (Granada).

According to the latest issue of the Cronicas de la Pescadora (Tales of theOsprey) published by the Pego-Oliva Marsh, it began to venture forth far too soon. All three were bred in captivity and the dead bird had not even learnt to eat outside its cage, the marsh’s experts explained.

“We must be patient. It takes several years if reintroduction is to be successful and even then, it cannot be guaranteed,” they said. “The goal is to have some of the chicks survive and return to the marsh to nest in two or three years’ time.

”The ospreys’ GPS trackers reveal that one of the two remaining birds left the marsh on September 8 and arrived two days later in Morocco, while the other departed some days later, heading south.

