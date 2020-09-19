Javea: school sports programme suspended

REVIEW: Programme could recommence after Christmas, Javea’s school sports programme suspended.

JAVEA state schools’ extracurricular sports programme Xabia Esports Educa has been suspended for this term.

The town hall’s Sports councillor Alberto Tur explained that the decision based on the Covid-19 pandemic was taken jointly by school managers and the town hall’s Education and Sports departments.

The situation will be reviewed after Christmas with a view to restarting the programme if the Covid situation permits. Meanwhile, the municipal sports will open with strict health and safety regulations, Tur announced.

