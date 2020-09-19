Anti-Government protests turn nasty in London as Trafalgar Square is over run by protesters and police.

Hundreds of anti-maskers and conspiracy theorist clash with police in Trafalgar Square as the protest against any further coronavirus restrictions.

Tensions erupted in Trafalgar Square earlier today as hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters took to the streets.

The protests saw numerous altercations between the protesters and police with the police force decked out with protective riot equipment.

The UK Governments coronavirus restrictions have become increasingly unpopular with many people angry and frustrated at the scale and clarity of the restrictions.

Placards flooded the space outside the National Gallery with slogans included “This is now tyranny” and “Plandemic” emblazoned across them.

Riot police had to create deal with the protesters creating human blockades to stop the police from making arrest or disrupting the protests.

Police tried numerous attempts to break up the gathering but were clearly outnumbered. The mounted police were also brought in as an attempt to clear the square and disperse the crowds but to no avail.

As the tensions mounted one witness revealed how a protester hit and spat on a passing London taxi with another releasing his large dog from its lead into the crowds.

Today’s excessively angry protest were aimed squarely at the UK Government restrictions requiring the public to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed spaces. Others also protested about their belief that mandatory vaccination protocols will be introduced towards the end of the year.

The new coronavirus restrictions have seen and ever-increasing police presence in the city. These officers are being deployed to ensure that all Government guidelines are being followed including social distancing, mask wearing and the new “rule of six” which was implemented on Monday.

A representative for the Police said, “It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.”

“Officers will patrol public spaces and will also respond to incidents where groups gather in numbers larger than six. We will continue to adopt the four E’s approach – we will engage with our communities, explain the regulations and what they mean, and encourage people to adhere to them.”

“Officers do have the power to report people for fixed penalty notices of £100, which doubles for further offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.”

