Vegan activists attacked in a KFC chicken drive-by

VEGAN activists had KFC chicken legs hurled at them while protesting against the exploitation of animals outside a butcher’s in Stoke-on-Trent. The protesters where left unharmed after the KFC chicken drive-by hurling.

Nine demonstrators with a 10-meter banner, reading ‘friends not food’, were standing in front of Wayne Walker Quality Meats in Longport, Stoke-on-Trent, when the car drove past firing chicken legs out of the window at the vegans.

Friends of the attackers recorded the incident and police were called to the scene – however, the protest, in Davenport Road, was otherwise peaceful.

Activist Bradley Shaw said he was disappointed with the childish taunting, with people thinking “it’s a bit of fun to have a go at a vegan”.

The 22-year-old said staff at the butchers had also been “giving them a bit of stick at first and told us to clear off” – but eventually left them alone.

The electrician, who’s been vegan for two years and a member of Stoke-on-Trent animal rights activists (STAR), said other motorists beeped their horn in support of the protest.

Mr Shaw claimed they were shocked and appalled when one car went by and began chucking the chicken, with one protester “hit by a chicken leg”.

“There’s a KFC just up the road so I think they had seen us and gone there and decided to taunt us.

“We could see their mates filming in the car and hear them shouting and laughing.”

He went on to say, the activists handed out leaflets explaining their aims as cars stopped at the traffic lights.

Despite the Vegan activists being attacked in a KFC chicken drive-by, they considered the event a success.

“The point of the protest was to pose the question about why people think it’s OK to eat pigs when they have been proven to be as intelligent as dogs.

“A lot of people were interested in what we had to say,” claimed Mr Shaw.

“Overall, we had a good response, although we did get abused more than we normally would when we’re in Hanley.”

STAR had selected Wayne Walker because it is well-known in the area and are planning future events but don’t have a confirmed location or date as yet.

“It could be that we target McDonald’s or somewhere like that,” said Mr Shaw.

The activist explains he is “used to getting ridiculed for my beliefs” – often by online trolls – and recognises veganism is a controversial topic but he and fellow members are “here to stand up for the animals”.

Wayne Walker’s shop manager Michael Parker said he doesn’t have a problem with what the group stands for but disagrees with “pushing their agenda on to other people”.

“Their biggest problem seemed to be that we sell meat at low prices but we don’t actually slaughter any animals,” he continued.

“Thankfully the protest didn’t put off any of our customers. In fact, it was more like free publicity.

“The police did come but the protesters weren’t doing anything illegal,” he added.

