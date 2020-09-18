Tragedy in Turkey after a British holidaymaker dies after balcony fall

Tragedy in Turkey after a British holidaymaker falls from his apartment balcony to his death.

Tony McDowall fell to his death after trying to climb from one balcony to another seven floors up in Istanbul as shocked members of the public watched on in horror.

Reports in the local media have confirmed that McDowall was visiting Turkey with two US friends and it was reported by police that the three had fallen out earlier in the day, however this does not appear to have been a factor in the incident.

The apartment situated on Hacimimi Mahallesi Karabas Street in the district of Beyoglu in Istanbul and was seven stories up.

Reports from the onlooker’s state that the topless McDowall was witnessed trying to slowly edge his way from one balcony to another when he lost his footing.

Police have opened an investigation into the death, but McDowall unfortunately died on the scene.

It has been confirmed by the police who viewed surveillance footage and identified that he was alone at the time of the incident.

It is understood that three people have been questioned as part of the investigation by the Turkish authorities.

McDowall, a Scottish amateur football player, was travelling on a US passport and it is unclear at this time whether he was living in the UK.

Members of Southside United AFC, where McDowall played, said, “Tony was a great player and more importantly a great guy. Our thoughts are with his family & friends,”

A UK Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities.”

