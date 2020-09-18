TikTok and Wechat, the social media apps to be completely erased from US app stores by the end of this week, providing President Trump doesn’t change his mind.

If a deal is made between the TikTok owner and President Trump, the app will not be erased. These apps have become very controversial, with not only the data interference but with public opinions.

Many parents are agreeing that the app, TikTok can be addictive for their children and not only that but the app consists of inappropriate videos and behaviour.Social media will always have very opposing views, as some believe it is safe, and has many great advantages but with good comes the bad.

Most parents raising kids brought up in the social media era do tend to understand that this is their upbringing. Although there are also the parents who are completely against their children being on social media in case, they see any racist, sexual or controversial content.

The USA are trying to ban TikTok as The Trump administration believe the app is a threat because of the collection of data. Both companies and China have opposed this allegation, that the app holds user data in China after telling The Trump administration that the data is only stored in The United Sates of America and Singapore.

The WeChat app will be completely shut down however TikTok users will be able to use the entertainment app for a while longer but could eventually be erased.

For the next coming months, The Trump administrations will be evaluating the situation They will be watching the app closely to see if users in the USA can continue using TikTok with no issues or decide that the app is too dangerous.

