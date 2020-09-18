Family heartbroken as teenagers heart pierced with glass

A TEENAGER girl has sadly died in a freak accident outside her home after falling on a shard of broken glass which pierced her heart, leaving her family heartbroken.

-- Advertisement --



A pane of glass in the door to the apartment block where she lived with her mother was cracked, seemingly as it slammed shut a shard of glass hit the teenager and pierced her heart.

The 15-year-old is said to have been with her mum when the tragedy occurred.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene could do nothing to save her.

A routine police investigation is ongoing into the incident, which happened around 1pm Thursday, September 18, in Elche south of Alicante on the Costa Blanca.

A spokesman for the National Police, whose officers are preparing a report for a local court, confirmed an investigation was underway.

The spokesman claimed, “Everything is pointing to this being a freak and tragic accident but a post-mortem will have to take place as part of a full investigation.

“Forensic experts have found no initial signs of any criminality.

“It appears at this stage an internal entry door in the apartment block where she lived cracked and the youngster fell and a shard of glass pierced her heart.

“Paramedics could do nothing to save her life.

“What exactly caused the door to crack will be a matter for the investigation and it’s not something I can talk about at this stage.”

The family are understandably heartbroken as the teenager’s heart pierced with glass in such a tragic way.

Elche is the third most-populated city in the Valencian Community, behind Valencia and Alicante.

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.