Donating fresh food!

DONATIONS: Calpe mayor Ana Sala and local Rotary president Miguel de Lama.

THE Calpe Ifach Rotary Club has donated €24,000 in food vouchers to Caritas and the Red Cross since last May.

On a recent visit to Calpe town hall, Calpe Ifach Rotary president Miguel de Lama stressed to Calpe mayor Ana Sala that the club will continue to make these donations enabling both charities to provide meat, fish and other perishables for families that are at risk of social exclusion.

The club has also presented 350 pencil cases and materials to local parents’ associations (AMPAS), Caritas and the Red Cross to distribute amongst Calpe pupils. De Lama revealed that the Calpe Ifach Rotary has awarded the €2,000 Liisa Haubensk prize to Dolores Martinez Rodriguez, who obtained top marks int he general phase of the 2020 PAU university entrance exams.

The Rotary president also outlined its future plans, which include acquiring protective table screens for Caritas, the Red Cross and the AECC national cancer association, as well as digital whiteboards for the Maite Boronat Occupational Centre.

