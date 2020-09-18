MUNICIPAL SUBSIDIES: Help for Covid-affected shops and businesses.

CALPE business-owners have until October 8 to apply for municipal subsidies off setting the Covid-19 crisis. So Calpe town hall helps out!

There are reductions of up to 30 per cent on rubbish-collection for businesses operating in Calpe on January 1, 2020, or those that opened between January 1 and March 13 and had to close during the State of Alarm.

There are further grants for women entrepreneurs and owners of businesses that opened under three years ago. These include the rent for businesses premises, consultancy and advisory fees during the State of Alarm, utilities bills and capital expenditure.

More information is available from the ‘www.calp.es’ website.

Calpe town hall helps out!