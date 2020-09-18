British woman, 27, stabbed in the arm during botched street robbery gone wrong, in Portugal!

A twenty-seven-year-old British tourist was stabbed by a disguised mugger said to have been wearing a black mask in Vialonga, Lisbon. The stabbing happened in the early evening on Wednesday at 7pm.

The British woman was rushed to Vila Franca de Xira Hospital after being aided on site, her female friend that was with her on holiday had said the woman was stabbed in the arm. The robber has yet to be found, which could take a while. There have been many tourists going in and out of Portugal and there has not been any major problems crime wise.

This incident has scared the woman, badly. There have been no arrests made so far. With the circumstances in the world right now people are becoming desperate for money. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office says that around 2.5 million British nationals visited Portugal in 2019 and most visits were uncomplicated, with hardly any issues.

They did however warn tourists saying: “Crime rates are low but pickpocketing, handbag snatching and theft from cars and holiday properties are common in major tourist areas and can be accompanied by violence. Especially given that many people are unemployed due to Coronavirus in places like Portugal as a lot of their peoples work is tourist based.

The criminal was said to have fled empty-handed after seeing the victim losing so much blood. Realising the robber had stabbed her in a dangerous area, the criminal must have regretted their decision and ran. Disguised and armed, the robber was out on some sort of mission. The investigation is ongoing, and will have more to follow-up.

