Altea makes plans for next year!

ALTEA town hall’s Tourism councillor Xelo Gonzalez joined a Zoom meeting arranged by the Costa Blanca Tourism Board.

Together with counterparts from other coastal municipalities, Gonzalez ran through the health and safety measures that were used on local beaches and gave details of their plans for next season.

It was essential to learn the views of the Costa Blanca tourist destinations now that the 2020 summer season was over, explained Jose Mancebo, the Costa Blanca Tourism Board’s executive director.

Their acquired experience would help to meet next year’s challenges and assess improvements and innovations, Mancebo said.

