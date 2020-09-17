There’s no business like show business unless there isn’t any

FAME, I’m gonna live forever expressed the expectations and hopes of a number of youngsters who attended a fictitious stage school in New York City as the TV showed examined the lives of singers, dancers and musicians who were committed to their future.

Here in Spain there is a very large number of musicians who may not be top billing stars with hugely valuable record contracts but they have until now made a living by entertaining residents and visitors in bars, restaurants and night clubs.

Now, with so many rules and restrictions, venues are closing and musicians find it increasingly hard to find work and for one, Thomas John Henry, well respected on the Costa del Sol, it is time to speak out about how his dreams are being shattered.

He moved to the Costa del Sol 18 years ago from Merseyside, although he was born in Wales, which might explain the quality of his singing voice.

Despite the fact that he still looks very young, Thomas enjoyed a very successful career spanning 10 years as the top Prince tribute artist in the UK and he was about to reinvent the ‘Purple One’ with his band due to appear at the Salon Varietes in Fuengirola this month, but like so many other events it was cancelled.

A campaign # Save our Entertainment has been started which he supports and on his Facebook page, Thomas who also appears as Sammy Davis Jr. wrote the following;

“I stand in solidarity with the rest of my brothers and sisters in the event/music/film entertainment industry who are out of work due to no fault of our own. Most of us have spent our lives getting to the point where we can make a living doing what we love to do.

“It is an insult to say “just get another job” as that doesn’t really work here. We have spent years building our businesses from the ground up. Time, money, more time, more money, and constant grinding has brought us here.

“If we fail it should be because WE caused the failure and not because we are forced to be shut down without any sort of assistance.

“This is our passion. Our livelihood. This is our dream. The Dream is to do what you love for a living. We have accomplished that, and will continue to create and support art and ALL creators.

“I cannot imagine a world without Art/Music/Events/. Can you?”

I cannot imagine a world without Art/Music/Events/. Can you?"