THE American pharmaceutical company Novavax has selected the Spanish biopharmaceutical group Zendal to carry out the industrial production of its vaccine against Covid-19, at its headquarters in the province of Pontevedra.

This agreement is added to the one notified in July by the Moderna company, by which the Spanish Pharma Industrial Services would carry out the production of vials of the vaccine that the company intends to commercialise to supply markets outside the United States.

The ministry, highlighted from the institution in the aforementioned informative note, through the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), has continued to offer support and maintain contacts with manufacturers, including those companies, to promote manufacturing capacity in the country and strengthen communication with those involved in the production of immunisation

Since the beginning of last April, the agency has studied, among other aspects, the production and filling capacities of these factories for the vaccine against Covid-19.

The agreement between these companies means a significant boost for the pharmaceutical sector in Spain and the increase of the total production capacity of the future vaccine against Covid-19, with the aim of ensuring equal access for the entire population.

In this sense, they explain in the aforementioned statement, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products remains in close contact with other Spanish companies whose plants can assume this stage of the vaccine production process.

