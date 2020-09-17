Racers for World Breast Cancer Day will run a virtual race touring Orihuela

The fourth Edition of the Race and March for World Breast Cancer Day will see racers run a virtual race touring the streets of Orihuela between October 31 and November 1.

CORRE POR MÍ ORIHUELA 2020 is set to take place virtually this year as safety concerns mean large gatherings cannot take place, even if they are for a great cause.

“This year due to responsibility for the Covid-19 situation, we are going to hold the fourth edition of this race and march in virtual format in order to avoid any crowding in the streets,” explained Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu.

Last year the race exceeded 3,000 participants.

Joining Bernabéu at the announcement this morning was the president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer of Orihuela, Irene Celdrán and the president of the Tragamillas Club, Paco Belmonte.

This year because of the pandemic, the organisers of the event will hold the race virtually using the RockTheSport virtual app.

To alleviate the gatherings at the start and finish of the race, as well as the race itself, the app has been designed so participants can upload data on how they are doing during an event, which they can now do during their own time.

The app will be in charge of controlling the distance and time taken during the race as set by developers, the Tragamillas Club.

“Participants must download the number in virtual format and print it, they will also be able to interact through social networks with the hashtag #CorrepormiOrihuela with which we can give more visibility to the race and march,” stated the president of the Tragamillas Club.

Those that participate are encouraged to wear pink shirts and supporters are asked to proudly display customary pink symbols during the month of October.

There will also be a virtual raffle, from November 2 to 6, held among all those who registered.

A sports jacket and 10 masks donated by Bcollection are among the prizes.

In order to sign up, participate and raise money for the wonderful cause; registration begins on September 18 through to October 20, and you can all the information, including prices, here.

