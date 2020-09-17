An SUV loaded with drugs has collided with another car while trying to escape from the National Police in Estepona. The driver of the car, a pregnant woman, has been injured.

-- Advertisement --



IN the accident, there is another injured person, specifically, a cyclist who was passing through the area. Although initially it was thought that he had been run over by the SUV, other sources consulted say that he was hit by parts that flew off in the accident.

The events took place first thing this morning. National Police officers followed two suspicious SUVs. Both vehicles fled when they were discovered, according to the same sources.

In the pursuit, one of the SUVs ended up crashing into a car near Costalita. The driver of the latter vehicle, a pregnant woman in her 30s, was injured. Also, a pedestrian who was in the area was also injured in the accident.

The officers managed to stop the driver and intercept the vehicle, which has been confirmed was loaded with hashish. The second SUV was able to escape.

This same week, another drug-laden vehicle ran over a motorist in Cadiz after skipping a stop sign. These events are added to the list of attacks by drug traffickers on vehicles of the Security Forces, which have injured a dozen officers in recent times.

Thank you for reading this article “Pregnant woman injured after police chase ends in crash”.

You may also wish to read “Two released on bail after Laguna Village blaze.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from the Costa del Sol, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!