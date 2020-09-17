P&O Cruises Cancel all Cruise Holidays Until 2021

P&O Cruises have cancelled all cruise holidays until 2021 blaming ‘evolving travel restrictions’.

P&O CRUISES have announced today that they are cancelling all cruises for the rest of the year. Cruise holidays with the British cruise line will not recommence until the end of January 2021.

Cruise Holidays are now cancelled until early 2021, it was revealed today in the latest cruise news. The cruise line has been forced to repeatedly extend its pause in operations throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In its latest update, P&O Cruises said some cruises will not start until the end of January 2021 and others until March.

Some cruises that were slated to depart in early 2021 have also been called off according to the cruise line, which is the largest in the UK. In a video published online, P&O Cruises’ President Paul Ludlow said: “With evolving restrictions on travel from the UK, unfortunately, it is necessary to extend the current pause to the beginning of next year.”

Thousands of ex-pats on the Costa del Sol have over the years travelled down to Gibraltar to join a P&O cruise. A Mediterranean cruise was particularly popular, hopefully, soon this tradition will continue. Malaga port has been derelict since the cruise industry here in Spain decided to postpone all activity until the crisis is over.

