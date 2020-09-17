Akira fundraiser puts on the style

THE Akira Animal Sanctuary is putting on a charity Fashion Show next Wednesday, September 16 at 2pm.

Held on the terrace at OPE (Carretera Moraira-Teulada 31 just beyond Lidl, Carrefour and Lobelle) there will be a cava reception, a boutique-barand individual picnic boxes.

Tickets cost €18 and booking is absolutely essential, Akira warned.

Please contact Debby ´atdebbysa999@gmail.com´ or ring ´665127 627´.

