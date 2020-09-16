West Coast Wildfires Reached East Coast Turning The Sun Red

Intense and life-threatening smoke from the wildfires on the West Coast are traveling across the country and reached the East Coast.

The terrible smoke that is being very bad for the lungs of millions of people in the West of the country now arrived in the East but as they are still very high they won’t affect residents.

Matt Benz, an AccuWeather meteorologist, said: “You can draw a line from California through St. Louis and on to Norfolk, Virginia – pretty much every place north of that line is looking at smoke-tainted skies. Areas south of that line see less smoke because of air coming up from the Gulf.”

“Amazingly, that wildfire smoke has traveled thousands of miles and finally has reached the East,” Benz explained. He added: “It looks like clouds, but it is smoke. And we are stuck with this until the weather pattern changes.”

Benz explained that although cold wind will come to the East in the next few days, it won’t be enough to clear the air.

California Governor, Gavin Newsom, said that breathing California’s air today is compared to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes.

Jonathan Klassen, director of air quality science at San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said: “No matter which way the wind is blowing, the valley is getting smoke,” and added: “The valley is surrounded by fire, so no matter what happens, we will get smoke.”