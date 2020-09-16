Suspected fire at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital results in evacuation

Suspected fire at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow resulted in a full-scale evacuation this morning, September 16.

-- Advertisement --



REPORTS from fire crews at the scene have confirmed they are currently tackling the suspected fire which is believed to be on the ground floor of the giant hospital.

In a video shared with a Glasgow news outlet; staff, visitor and patients are seen congregated outside.

The video also shows an area between the main entrance and the children’s hospital has been taped off as a precautionary measure.

“Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called at around 9.22am to reports of a ‘suspected fire’ at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital,” confirmed a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

It is unclear how the suspected fire started and whether there have been any injuries.

We will keep you up to date as more information gets released.

Thank you for reading “Suspected fire at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital resulted in a full-scale evacuation this morning”, for more National and International news, visit the Euro Weekly News website.