School after Covid-19

ALTEA SCHOOLS: Normal start to an atypical year. Altea spends to ensure pupils’ safety, what school is like after Covid-19

AS pupils returned to school, Altea’s Education councillor Vicenta Perez announced that the 2020-2021 academic year began with relative normality.

“It was an atypical first day because the situation we are in is different from any other year,” she said.

The councillor revealed that the region’s Education department has spent heavily with the intention of guaranteeing the quality and safety “that Altea’s children are entitled to.”

The town hall has spent €300,000 on adapting classrooms, taking on more teachers so that class numbers can be reduced, while increasing cleaning and disinfection schedules in accordance with Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

It also received a €94,150 subsidy from the Generalitat.

