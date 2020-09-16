Police officer action saves life of stroke victim passed out at home

POLICE officer action saved the life of a stroke victim who passed out at her home in El Ejido.

A call put through to 091 reporting that a 62-year old woman had fainted inside her house and needed assistance alerted the emergency services to the situation.

It turned out the granddaughter had gone outside to find help and the door had shut behind her, leaving her unable to get back in.

The officers who responded to the call managed to get the door open. They found the woman unconscious and with very weak breathing and pulse, immediately calling out an 061 health emergency team.

The initial examination revealed she had suffered a seizure or a stroke and she was rushed to Torrecardenas hospital in Almeria city.

The officers have stayed in touch with the 62-year old’s family.

They reported she has been discharged from hospital and her life not in danger.

