Joker’s Trilogy: Warner Bros Offered $50 Million To Joaquin Phoenix

The giant studio has reportedly offered Joaquin Phoenix $50 Million to do two Joker movie sequels.

-- Advertisement --



Warner Bros. is very serious when it comes to the Joker and mostly, with the most recent Joker, Joaquin Phoenix. The studio reportedly asked the actor to be back on board for two more movies offering $50 million for Joker 2 and 3. If he agrees, the films are rumored to be out by 2022 and 2024.

Both Phoenix and the director of the movie, Todd Phillips thought this was going to be a one-time thing. He said: “Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie. But he’s changed his tune now. He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year. It’s still being negotiated but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it.”

The movie was so successful that Warners is deeply interested in pursuing a franchise. A studio spokesperson said: “They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms, and the biggest payday of his career by far”.