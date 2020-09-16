Hurricane Sally Landfalls And Flooding Unfolds In Florida

Hurricane Salle made landfall on Wednesday morning and is already giving Pensacola, Florida, 30 inches of rain. “Catastrophic floods” are excepted.

Sally is now a Category 2 storm that threatens to immerse the Gulf Coast and Southeast with heavy rains and historic flooding. This morning, hurricane winds started invading Pensacola, Florida, and forecasters said the amount of rain will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,”

The National Hurricane Center said that, as long as the rain, they are expecting the hurricane to arrive at 4:45 a.m. with winds of 105 mph. Not only Florida will be affected as the storm is said to continue its path through southeastern Alabama early on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center also said that “Hurricane-force winds extended out from the storm’s center up to 40 miles and as Sally moves inland it will weaken.”

After the heavy rainfall both in Alabama and Florida, the Hurricane Center said: “historic and catastrophic flooding is unfolding,” and the continued: “In addition, this rainfall will lead to widespread moderate to major river flooding.”

Important details: