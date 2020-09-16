First-Ever Smoking Free Casino In Las Vegas Strip 

At the end of September, the Las Vegas Strip will have the first-ever smoking free casino when Park MGM reopens and will make history.

It’s “the end of an era” as reported by local historians. MGM Resorts announced that when Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas reopen at the end of September, the hotels and their casinos will be the first fully smoke- and vape-free on the Las Vegas Strip. Both had been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March and are set to open doors again on September 30.

-- Advertisement --



MGM brand said this is a way of “embracing nature” and the new homepage of their website says: “Let’s Clear the Air: Park MGM is smoke-free.”

This movie is historic as since Las Vegas started the local casino resorts have been known for smoking inside while gaming.

David G. Schwartz, a writer who has several books about Las Vegas, said: “Park MGM’s move is a sign of the times” And added: “While there have been many casinos outside of Las Vegas that have been smoke-free, this is the first time a Las Vegas resort of this size is going smoke-free,”.

Schwartz expressed this action shows how the casino gaming industry’s position on smoking is evolving.

“For Park MGM and NoMad, the timing now due to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines seems right. So many other gaming markets, notably Maryland, are nonsmoking,” comments Howard Stutz, a gaming industry journalist.