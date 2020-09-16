In an amazing feat of human endurance, a fin-tastic French free diver breaks a free dive world record. How far could you make it?

FRENCHMAN Arnaud Jerald has broken the world record for the deepest free dive in the bi-fins category.

The 24-year-old broke the record in the deep dark sea of Kalamata, Greece beating his nearest rival by just one metre, in this dangerous extreme sport.

The amazing aquatic achievement saw Jerald make it down to the depth of 112 metres.

Free diving is an extreme sport, which is based on the voluntary suspension of breath in the water while traveling long distances or descending to great depths.

The young world record breaker’s descent took three minutes and 24 second in an exquisite exhibition of breathing endurance.

