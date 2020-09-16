Expats in Chaos as Barclay Card to Cancel Credit Cards in November

Barclays Bank has sent out emails to its ex-pat customers in Spain informing them their credit cards will be cancelled in November this year if they cannot provide a UK residential address- and it’s all down to Brexit!

Many retired ex-pats use their credit cards in Spain so when they visit friends or family in the UK they do not have to incur exchange rate costs. Some have their pensions paid into the same account, all was fine until customers reported receiving an email from Barclays informing them their cards would be cancelled in November if they could not supply a valid UK residential address.

It read: “Unfortunately, we now need to let you know your account will be closed on 16 November, if you don’t provide us with a UK residential address.” That simple message has put the fear of god into thousands of ex-pats who rely on their Barclay cards to go shopping in Gibraltar with for instance.

It goes on to say: “Please log into your Barclay Card online servicing account and update details of your UK residential address before November 16th 2020. Your address must be in one of the following countries; England-Scotland-Wales or Northern Ireland. If you’re unable to provide us with your UK residential address by 16 November 2020, your account will be closed on that day. If you have any other accounts or banking services with us, that are affected by these changes, we’ll be in touch separately about them.”

Please take note, your Spanish Barclay cards will cease to function on October the 22nd!

At the time of writing, HSBC has not informed any of its customers of a change in terms and conditions, although it may happen later on in the year as Banks to do to comply with new regulations regarding UK status for its account holders overseas. Barclays waived overdraft fees earlier this year in a bid to help its customers during the crisis.

Please check soon for updates on this story as many Credit Card providers are expected to give out statements soon.

