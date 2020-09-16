Orihuela City Council has launched a coeducational story and equality book aimed at schoolchildren. Do you think there should be more children’s books about equality?

-- Advertisement --



LUZ is a coeducational and adventure story geared towards raising awareness about equality for schoolchildren.

The Councillor for Equality, Almudena Baldó, and the Mayor of Education, Ramón López, presented the book on September 15, which was launched in collaboration with the Praxis Vega Baja Association.

The book, to be delivered to educational centres in the municipal area, was written by Lola Butrón, illustrated by Pako Gómez and the layout by Carlos Esteban.

According to the City Council the story aims to address the need to implement actions to “promote equality and sensitise schoolchildren.”

Almudena Baldó explained that the “stories are an educational resource and an instrument for transmitting learning values ​​widely used in family and school settings.”

The book will be given to the students in Orihuela primary schools to “make them aware of the damage caused by inequality, promoting co-education, coexistence and the management of emotions from an early age.”

Mayor of Education López explained that “we value actions like this from the educational framework to eradicate all kinds of activities contrary to equality in educational spaces.”

Baldó concluded, “equality is an essential value for the coexistence between women and men that must be internalised by the girls and boys of our municipality.

From the Department of Equality we want to promote a more just and egalitarian society and with actions of this type we are closer to our objectives ”.

The release of this book for schoolchildren comes days after another equality initiative was launch within the Orihuela local administration.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Equality book launched for schoolchildren in Orihuela”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.