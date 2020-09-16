Migrants crossing the English channel packed into a tiny overloaded dinghy desperately tried to keep afloat by using plastic bottles to bail out water and stop them sinking.

The dinghy was carrying more than a dozen migrants trying to reach the UK. Very choppy waters together with strong winds had caused the boat to start sinking in the Channel. They bailed water out with containers before they were rescued. The dinghy was carrying more than a dozen migrants and was carrying men, women and children before it was intercepted by Border Force officials.

A second boat is understood to have landed on the beach at Kingsdown near Deal in Kent. While Wednesday’s figures have not yet been released by the Home Office, it comes after 151 migrants were detained in 11 incidents in the Channel on Tuesday. So far in September, 1,464 migrants have arrived, including a single-day record of 416 on 28 boats on September 2.

Some of the migrants were carrying children too young to walk. Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier on Wednesday said the UK had become “a target and a magnet for those who would exploit vulnerable people in this way”. Tidal changes are expected tomorrow for the next few days with warnings from French authorities for water users to be aware. A Home Office source revealed: “Priti Patel is working day and night to bring an end to these small boat crossings, which are facilitated by international criminal gangs and are rightly of serious concern to the British people.

