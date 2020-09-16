An urgent international hunt is underway for a mother and her two-year-old son who are believed to have left the UK for Spain in August- there are now serious concerns for their safety.

Lithuanian national Zivile Jokubonyte, 29, and her son Saliamonas are thought to have flown on a Ryanair flight from Bristol Airport to Valencia on August 31- and have not been seen or heard since.

The mother and son lived in Bridgwater, Somerset, and police said Ms Jokubonyte has not been in contact with her mother since September 4. An Avon and Somerset Police spokeswoman said: “Officers believe she and her son travelled to Valencia on August 31 and are liaising with the Spanish authorities. Her departure is unexpected, and she has not been in touch with her mother since September 4, which is out of character.”

The force is urging Ms Jokubonyte to either contact police or her mother to confirm they are both safe. The spokesman added: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who is in touch with Zivile and can help to confirm that she and Saliamonas are safe and well.”

Ms Jokubonyte and her son are believed to have used the A2 airport bus service and caught the Ryanair flight FR4440 on August 31.

This is a breaking news story, please check back soon for updates.