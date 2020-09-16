A New Market Site

RELOCATED: Calpe’s weekly fruit and vegetable market has moved. A new site for Saturday mercadillo.

THE weekly open-air fruit and vegetable market held in Calpe each Saturday has now moved to a new location.

The switch to the car park between Calle Lliberat and Avenida del Norte was announced some weeks ago, when Calpe mayor Ana Pastor explained that a new location was needed if distancing and health regulations were to be complied with.

Stallholders were said not to be happy with the move and some clients were noticeably underwhelmed, with one complaining that the market’s former site was perfect, as it had been spacious and convenient.

“Why move it to a car park that’s smaller and not in such a good location?” she asked.

