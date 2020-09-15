WATCH: Even ‘superheroes’ have to respect the rules!

Even superheroes have to respect the rules, as ‘Batman’ found out to his cost in Madrid.

THE motorist, dressed as Batman driving his Batmobile, was stopped by police on Madrid’s Gran Via, and sent back to his bat cave with a likely fine under his belt for driving a high-end vehicle without proper documentation.

The young man disguised as the superhero is believed to be a blogger who regularly uploads videos on various social media networks.

Only on this occasion, the law beat him to it.

A veces nos toca enfrentarnos a todo tipo de situaciones y armarnos de paciencia, incluso los SUPERHÉROES, deben respetar las normas.

Con la #SeguridadVíal, NO SE JUEGA. Denunciado, y de vuelta a la BATCUEVA 🦇🦇🦇#PorTuSeguridad#EstamosPorTi #VocaciónPorMadrid pic.twitter.com/MQrTgjlETQ

— Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) September 14, 2020

Posting a video of the incident – while appreciating the absurdity – the Municipal Police of Madrid wrote: “Sometimes we have to face all kinds of situations and arm ourselves with patience, even SUPERHEROES must respect the rules.

“You don’t play with road safety. Reported and back to bat cave.”

The Madrid Municipal Police Association (APMU) has also referred to the incident on Twitter, highlighting that the police are “always” on alert at work.

“Not even Batman, no matter how in a hurry he may be, can commit infractions and he has to comply with the rules like the rest of the citizens of Madrid,” they wrote.

