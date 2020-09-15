Trump And Biden Puppets Ordered at Fox

Fox ordered an “election puppets special” from Robert Smigel and the stars will be Donal Trump and Joe Biden.

‘Let’s Be Real’ is set to be a satirical special that will cover politics, pop culture, and the 2020 election focusing on Trump and Biden, through puppets. There will also be celebrity cameos.

Rober Smigel, the creator of ‘Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’ is behind this new supposed-to-be masterpiece. The episode will air on October 1st and is also the first-ever collaboration between two big Fox Entertainment’s departments, scripted and unscripted.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, and Rob Wade, the company’s president of alternative entertainment and specials, said together: “Robert Smigel is a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, we are so excited to be working with him on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum,” and then added: “This project also marks an important partnership for our scripted and unscripted departments, and we hope this is but the first in a long line of collaborations between our two teams.”

Smigel, who serves as writer and executive producer, commented: “I am a uniquely gifted creator, and, as the election approaches, they are so excited to be working with me on bringing a new take on the current discourse taking place across the political spectrum. Oh, yeah – for me to poop on.”