Training and internships at Food Bank for unemployed young people

Training and an internship at a Food Bank set to be offered to 27 unemployed young people in the region of Murcia.

MURCIA City Council has requested financing from the SEF (Regional Employment Service and Training) of €276,125.

This subsidy money will be used as part of the Mixed Program for Employment and Youth Guarantee Training.

27 unemployed young people, between the ages of 16 and 29-years-old, will have to be enrolled in the Youth Guarantee program in order to be in with a chance of selection.

The positive program, if approved by the SEF, will see these unemployed youngsters carry out meaningful work at local Food Bank facilities.

It will focus its actions on the improvement, maintenance, cleaning and disinfection of the Food Bank facilities.

The 27 youngsters will also help with increasing the effectiveness and efficiency in the work processes to make better use of resources.

They will support the volunteer staff in charge of the food collection campaigns, as well as the storage and subsequent distribution among various associations, NGOs (Non-Government Organisation), and home-visits.

The Employment Service aims to train 27 unemployed young people to achieve certificates of professionalism.

Training will concentrate specifically on auxiliary warehouse activities; cleaning of open spaces and industrial facilities and carpentry and furniture work.

They will also be trained in information technology, occupational risk prevention, gender equality, social economy, environmental awareness and job search and improvement resources.

The program is expected to last nine months and be divided into two phases; a three-month training stage and a six-month training program alternating with professional practice.

Successful participants will be hired by the Murcia City Council with a contract for training and learning, receiving 75 percent of the minimum inter-professional salary.

Participants in this program will acquire skills in merchandise and warehouse management, inventory management, cleaning spaces, waste management, assembly, preparation and use in carpentry work, among others.

Those who pass the training and obtain their professional certificate will be able to work in companies within these professional sectors.

Pedro García Rex, who heads the Department of Employment, Economic Promotion and Tourism, wants to continue to promote the collaboration with the Segura Food Bank Association for the implementation of projects to support the unemployed and entrepreneurs.

The Banco de Alimentos del Segura has seen an increase in its work since the pandemic and has left many groups of people in a precarious situation.

This type of positive action will be providing essential support to thousands of families in Murcia.

We hope you enjoyed this article "Training and internships at Food Bank for unemployed young people"