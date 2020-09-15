The ‘Late Late Show’ Is Back in Studio, But James Corden Will Stay Home

James Corden’s ‘Late Late Shaw’ is coming back to the CBS studio in Los Angeles, everyone, even the live band, will be there except for the host. Corden said that he is likely to appear on set via videoconferencing, but just for now.

“I know you’re thinking, ‘Where am I right now?’”, James Corden said. On Monday he was told that he had been in contact with someone who recently tested positive for coronavirus. “I’ve taken a test. That test has come back negative. But out of an abundance of caution for everyone who works on the show, I’m going to host the show over Zoom – way more than six feet apart from anyone.”, he explained.

The British host said: “It’s a shame because I really feel like we were getting into a rhythm in the studio,” and continued “But the show must go on, and we are here and we are so happy that you’re watching.”.

Despite there is still controversy on whether it is good to bring live shows onset or not, things are moving forward. James Corden decided to come back almost full while other programs chose for a reduced operation option and work from their home-based studios. In the past few weeks, many late-night mainstream shows have returned in some way. Stephen Colbert is now hosting from the Ed Sullivan Theater offices owned by CBS. Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are also back at NBC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza venues and Jimmy Kimmel will be back on track after his current summer vacation. Also, NBC announced last week that Saturday Night Live will return live in October.