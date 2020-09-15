A “Sleeping Fiesta” concept to create optimism for better times to come will help make up for the disappointment of the cancelation of Vera’s San Cleofas festivity celebrations due to the pandemic, the local council hopes.

Vera Mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco and Festivities councillor Amparo Garcia this week presented the poster for the sleeping fiesta idea.

The design is the work of Javier Carmona.

He described the concept as aimed at bringing “a more aesthetic and friendly sense to the current situation”, giving out “a less dramatic message and introducing optimism and hope for next year.”

Vera’s annual fiesta in honour of the locality’s patron saint San Cleofas would normally take place in late September.

“Although this year we are not seeing it, the fiesta is within each and everyone one of us, in our our desires, in our dreams and memories”, the Mayor commented.

“This year the festivities are resting to return next year with more spirit than ever and to celebrate the return to our customs and normality.

The council has in fact organised a programme of a handful of events.

Amparo Garcia said this includes a competition for decorating balconies and building façades and a solemn eucharist in honor of San Cleofas on Friday September 25 in the Nuestra Señora de la Encarnacion parish church.

That same day firecrackers will be left off and bells will ring out at the time that the image of the saint would usually be carried in a procession around the town.

“Despite cancelling the festivities and limiting the programme of activities, we have decided to produce a commemorative poster of this such special year and a fiesta book of solidarity, in which we recognize our poems and articles and the most outstanding moments of last year’s fiesta”, the councillor explained.

Money raised from sales of the book will go to worthy causes and the fight against Covid-19.

