Man in critical condition after being shot by a crossbow

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by a crossbow. Are violent crimes in London escalating?

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has suffered life-threatening injuries after an horrific incident in Pield Heath Road in Uxbridge, West London.

The man was shot in the stomach by the crossbow causing severe abdominal injuries and was taken to a west London hospital.

He is believed to be in a critical condition following the crazy crossbow incident which happened around 8pm on Monday.

No arrests have been made and the area near Copperfield Avenue is still cordoned off.

We will have further updates for you as more information gets released.

