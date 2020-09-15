MINUTE’S SILENCE: Altea’s mayor, councillors and municipal employees condemn latest gender killing, Altea mourns gender violence victim.

ALTEA’S mayor, councillors and municipal employees held a minute’s silence for 33-year-old Jesica Daniela Gularte, murdered in Patraix (Valencia).

-- Advertisement --



In a manifesto read out on the town hall steps by Personnel councillor, Rafael Ramon Mompo, the municipal corporation condemned all murders based on gender violence.

The manifesto also cited the Valencian Community’s Pact against Sexist and Gender Violence as the means of combatting any type of aggression against women.

Thirty-one women are known to have been killed by partners this year, and according to the central government’s statistics a total of 1,064 have died since 2003.

Mompo also drew attention to the 016 telephone number that available to gender violence victims in 51 different languages, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Hoping to no longer have the minute´s silence as it is heartbreaking.

The calls leave no trace on a telephone bill, although they must be deleted from a mobile’s listed calls.

Thank you for reading this article, “A Minute´s Silence”. For more up-to-date news from Costa Blanca North, please visit The Euro Weekly News website.