Telewokorking: Nowhere better than Benidorm, work in paradise. BENIDORM’S mayor Toni Perez recently declared that the resort is an ideal and safe destination for “digital nomads.”

With Covid-19 already changing the working habits of many employees who are now teleworking with their companies’ blessing, Perez proposed Benidorm as the perfect alternative to working from their own homes.

The resort is hoping to welcome long-stay tourists who will be able to take advantage of the resort’s climate and leisure amenities with all the other facilities that are available, the mayor said.

“This formula allows people to travel and work online, it gives them freedom of movement and provides a paradigm shift–a fundamental change–for young people who are entering the labour market aswell as established professionals,” Perez added.

The arguments in favour of the initiative were based on improved quality of life for employees who would be working in a “unique and exceptional” location, he explained.

Benidorm can offer professional services of all kinds, it is a safe destination and has excellent internet connections for teleworking, Perez pointed out. “It is open all year round, has a huge accommodation offer and already has coworking spaces, like Turist-Lab Benidorm,” he said.

