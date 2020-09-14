Wheelie good news: HELP brings comfort to Los Arcos patients

Wonderful news for patients of the Los Arcos Hospital in Mar Menor, Murcia, as much-needed wheelchairs have been donated.

AFTER months of the country being stuck in lockdown, HELP Murcia Mar Manor were able to present Los Arcos Hospital with five specialist wheelchairs.

The wheelchairs will enable patients with mobility difficulties to be taken directly from a bed into a shower.

President of HELP Murcia Mar Manor, Christine Baillie, was at long last able to present the wheelchairs to Pedro Escudero, Los Arcos’s Maintenance Manager and Maria Dolores, the Nursing Director of the Hospital.

These chairs, which are specially designed to be easy to get into, can be pushed into a shower to enable patients to maintain their cleanliness with dignity, when unable to shower normally.

The cost of over €2000 was met from funds that the volunteers of HELP had amassed during 2019 in both the HELP Outlet in Los Alcazares and the weekly car boot sale at the Auto Cine.

Like every charity in the Murcia region, HELP has been unable to operate normally during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic but as restrictions have been lifted, the charity has been able to return to some sort of normality.

Their office in Los Alcazares is now open and their outlet store in the Oasis Bolivar is open to the public.

If you think you could spare a couple of hours a week and would like to give something to help the people of the Murcia region please contact their office on: 968 570 059 or the outlet store on: 633 344 129 for further details or come and talk to one of our volunteers.

