WATCH: Quick and costly – shoplifters in and out in less than a minute

Quick and costly – shoplifters entered a clothes store in the centre of Valencia and left within less than a minute armed with €1,000 worth of items.

THE owner of the store managed to catch the culprits on camera, and “tired of the situation”, has posted the footage on social media in the hope of tracing them.

In the clip, a woman can be seen entering the store, which sells well-known brands of clothing – approaching a man before the two of blatantly fill a bag with goods while staff are distracted serving other people.

En 45” está chica y su compañero nos roban 1.000€ en ropa en la calle Sorni en Valencia. Con la que está cayendo es lo que nos faltaba. Y la justicia es tan compleja que es casi imposible recuperarlo. Sería guay RT para intentar identificarlos, son profesionales del robo. pic.twitter.com/q2baVfNvfk — Richard Morla (@richardmorla) September 12, 2020



According to the owner of the shop in Calle Sorni, the woman must have been carrying an adapated bag which enabled her to walk through the detectors without setting off an alarm.

He told Spanish media that when he contacted the police, he was told that “they are professional thieves who are robbing several stores in this way”.

It’s believed they then sell the clothes on either in person, on markets or online.

In light of what he claims is “the slowness of these cases being resolved”, he has taken to Twitter for help, and is appealing for anyone who recognises the pair to contact the police.

