Trainee officers in Benidorm

Trainee officers assigned to Benidorm.

ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY-ONE Policia Nacional officers made their first official appearance in Benidorm’s Plaza de los Reyes de España.

The new intake are joining Policia Nacional stations in Benidorm, Denia, Alcoy, Elda, Alicante City, Elche and Orihuela where they will spend 11 months as trainees.

The ceremony began at 10.30am when the Provincial Commissioner,Ignacio del Olmo, received Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez before they both welcomed Araceli Poblador, the central government’s sub-delegate to Alicante province.

Once the dignitaries had left,Toni Perez together with Benidorm’s Policia Nacional commissioner Ceferino Serrano, welcomed the 34 officers assigned to the town.

Wishing them good luck, Perez pointed out that they were in “frontline contact” with the local population, and there was no better place than Benidorm to progress with their training.

“What people most value about Benidorm is its climate, its beaches and its safety,” said the mayor, urging them use all their efforts to ensure that this did not change.

