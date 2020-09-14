Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol announces birth of his daughter – and tribute to Kobe Bryant

Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol has announced the birth of his daughter – and revealed a touching tribute to former Lakes teammate Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash.

PAU and wife, Catherine McDonnell, shared the wonderful news that they had become parents to a little girl they have called Elisabet Gianna, “a very meaningful name”.

Announcing the birth yesterday (Sunday, September 13), on Twitter, Pau, 40, said: “Our little one has finally arrived! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!”

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020



And proud mum, Catherine, wrote on her Instagram account: “Elisabet Gianna Gasol joined our family on September 10th, 2020. She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth’s 100th birthday and her mom and dad’s 2nd engagement anniversary. We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!!”

The couple, who were married in San Francisco in July last year, have named their newborn baby after the daughter of Kobe Bryant, Gianna, 13, who died along with her father and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.

”The six and a half years I played with Kobe were my best basketball years. I learned the most about my game, and a big reason was number 24.” —@paugasol ➡️ https://t.co/AsSSFnkUIR pic.twitter.com/LJvDzvUxLp — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 11, 2020

Gasol won two NAB championships with Bryant in 2009 and 2010, and the former teammates remained great friends.

With tears in my eyes today… I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hHYYfUwmcj — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2020

On the day of Bryant’s birthday, on August 23, Gasol tweeted: “With tears in my eyes today… I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways.”