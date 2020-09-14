Miley Cyrus Encouraging Young People To Vote

Miley says that these elections are the most important in her lifetime and want young people to vote.

The singer, who has recently released new music, is encouraging fans to vote during an interview on Nova 96.9’s “Fitzy & Wippa” radio show. “Listen, I’m 27… and I know I’ve never experienced an election this important before and I’m not sure that I ever will again. I hope not in my lifetime,” she said.

Cyrus also considers that the only way to find the needed change is to get active and ensure that everyone around is ready to vote in November, then she explained: “I can’t express the importance enough, especially of young people, of getting out there and being active and making sure that their friends, their families are voting and have their information,” and continued: “Whether it’s mailing in, the state of our country right now, the hate, the pain. It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job running our country.”

The former Disney actress believes the U.S. is rock bottom now and people should step up: “I think young people are really stepping up to the plate, really taking charge and getting mobilized,” and added: “I think it’s also the dedication working and advocating tirelessly. I really think so. I think that it’s kind of rock bottom here right now. So I think this is a desperate time and that’s when people really step up.”