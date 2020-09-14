Malcolm McDowell From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ To Star U.S. Horror Movie

Iconic ‘A Clockwork Orange’ star Malcolm McDowell is set to lead the new horror picture ‘The Benefactor’.

-- Advertisement --



He will play a once-prolific painter who takes up an artist residency after the death of his wife and soon fears that the house may be haunted. ‘The Benefactor’ will be produced by David Carson, a director who has already worked with McDowell in ‘Star Trek: Generations” (1994). The firms that are taking over the production are Rowdy Rabbit Films and Center Mass Studios from Los Angeles.

Malcolm McDowell is one of the most creative and versatile actors in the history of movies. He not only spent five years cutting his teeth on television in the 1960s but also is about to reach 270 big and small screen credits with the new U.S. horror picture.

Also, McDowell has recently starred in the crime drama ‘The Big Ugly’, a movie that ranked #2 among the U.S. limited box-office releases in July. The film features a new character-driven neo-noir with western British gangsters against oilmen in the hills of West Virginia. According to an official film news release, the pitch goes: “A guy who has always been the loyal enforcer for crime boss Harris (McDowell) back in London, taking care of problems and people that disrupt his illicit business,”.