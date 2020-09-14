Lady Gaga May Star In X-Men character

Lady Gaga has been lined up to play the epic White Queen in the upcoming X-Men movie.

-- Advertisement --



From one icon to another, Gaga is in the talks to play Emma frost, aka White Queen, and fans are already excited. Marvel is keen to have her appear as the franchise is moving to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The previous White Queen, played by January Jones in the X-Men: First Class film, was very criticized for being “disloyal to the comics”.

Gaga is not the only singer that may be part of X-Men world since Janelle Monáe could be playing Storm. “I definitely have thrown it out there,” Monáe said, and added: “One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that.” And concluded: “A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Although being part of this franchise is a big opportunity for any actor, it also has the pressure to succeed after having thirteen very successful X-Men movies