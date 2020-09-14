THE Junta de Andalucia has closed several Costa Almeria classrooms after a number of the kids tested positive for Covid-19, Spanish press report.

The regional government has reportedly ordered the shutdown of four primary classes in Cuevas del Almanzora’s Alvarez de Sotomayor school, affecting around 100 pupils.

They are also said to be self-isolating.

There is no information on exactly how many of the youngsters have tested positive.

The press has further indicated that the cause of the outbreak could have been a communion celebration.

In the same reports it says the Junta has ordered the complete closure of an infants’ school in Huercal-Overa, where last week a group of eight pupils and two monitors were isolated.

Right at the beginning of the new term the Junta’s territorial delegation reported a positive case of the virus had been detected in the Gruñones infants’ school in La Cañada de Almeria, leading to the isolation of six children and a monitor, and another case in the Hueral-Overa’s Campanilla infants’ school, making it necessary for 13 pupils and a teacher to be isolated.

On top of this, the press say at least one teacher in El Ejido’s Loma de Santa Domingo school has tested positive, one in the San Bernando school in the provincial capital, another in Aguadulce’s Lunares infants’ school, and one other in the Sirenita infants’ school in Garrucha.

Three other teachers, one at a Gador school and two at the Virgen del Rio in Huercal-Overa, began self-isolating last week due to possible contacts with people who have been infected, although they had not themselves tested positive.

Finally, around a dozen children who attend the San Vicente primary school in El Alquian are self-isolating after having been in contact with a classmate who got a positive test result.

