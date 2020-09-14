Italian diver shares incredible face-to-face encounters with crocodiles

Italian diver, Bartolomeo Bove, has gone viral after sharing footage of incredible and potentially life-threatening face-to-face encounters with crocodiles.

BOVE, who lives in Florida, uploaded a video in which he can be seen diving while recording various crocodiles in their own natural environment.

He captioned the clip on his Instagram account: “Here is a video of my incredible dives with the crocodiles in the pristine waters of Banco Chinchorro, the richest coral reef site in Mexico, home of a unique wildlife.

“At the end of July 2020, I travelled to Banco Chinchorro in Mexico to dive with the American crocodiles.

“Banco Chinchorro is the largest atoll reef of the northern hemisphere, Biosphere Reserve and temporary residence of a small group of fishermen during lobster season.

“Banco Chinchorro is also home to an estimated population of about 500 American Crocodiles (Crocodylus Acutus). These crocodiles live in a lagoon of the atoll’s central island and occasionally swim into the open sea nearby the stilt houses of the fishermen.

“The crocodiles and the fishermen have an almost symbiotic relationship. When it is time for the fishermen to clean and fillet the fresh catch, they discard the scraps into the water and the crocodiles quickly eat them.”

When asked if he feared for his life, he told social media users: “The truth is that they could attack me at any time if they had the chance. Although most crocodiles are larger than humans, the truth is that they perceive an adult as too large and therefore a less convenient prey compared to the ones that usually hunt.”

While it goes without saying ‘this shouldn’t be tried at home’, he did share a tip on how to approach a crocodile.

Bove claims the “safest way to approach is frontally due to their range of vision since they do not attack forward”, and preferably at the same level or from slightly below.

