Full throttle: Adrenaline fuelled fun set for Cartagena

The Cartagena Circuit will once again host an exciting day of spectacular motorbike speed and streamlined precision.

IT’S full speed ahead as motorbike riders are set for a day of drifting the corners and racing the straights around the Cartagena Circuit.

On Saturday, September 19, in what promises to be an adrenaline junkies dream, riders get set to rev their engines for a full day of fun.

LEVELS

Free session medium level

Advanced beginner level driving course (taught by Miguel Angel Castilla)

Free round advanced level

Beginning level driving course (taught by Miguel Angel Castilla)

4 groups with a maximum of 30 motorbikes in each one.

Each group rolls 6 sets, 4 of 20 minutes and 2 of 15 minutes.

Boxes included in the registration. Free assignment.

SCHEDULE

Friday from 7:30pm to 10pm – Open access to the circuit to leave the motorbikes in the pits.

8:30am – Opening formalisation of registrations

9:30am – Briefing on safety regulations

10am – Opening of the runway

Tandas – 10am to 1.40pm and from 2.20pm to 6pm

Break – 1.40pm to 2.20pm

PRICES

€85 – Free round for federated riders or with annual insurance (Ski pass).

€105 – Free round for non-federated riders and without annual insurance (includes unlimited medical assistance insurance).

€190 – Driving course for federated riders or with annual insurance (Ski Pass). Lunch included.

€210 – Driving course for non-federated riders and without annual insurance (includes unlimited medical assistance insurance). Lunch included.

To find out more about this exciting day, please visit the website.

