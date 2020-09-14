Extra-terrestrial life may have been discovered on Venus!

Venus is often called Earth’s twin and is roughly the same mass as Earth. Scientists think that Venus was once covered in water and at one time possessed an atmosphere. These are the same conditions where life, as we know it, could have flourished.

David Grinspoon of the Planetary Science Institute in Tucson, Ariz., who was not involved in the work, but has long promoted the possibility of life in the clouds of Venus, said, “That is pretty damn exciting! The work needs to be followed up”, he said, “but this could be the first observation we’ve made which reveals an alien biosphere and, what do you know, it’s on the closest planet to home in the entire cosmos.”

What is Phospine?

Phosphine, a gas found on earth, is a colourless gas that smells like garlic or decaying fish, it is naturally produced mainly by certain microorganisms in the absence of oxygen. It can also be released in small amounts from the breakdown of organic matter, or industrially synthesised in chemical plants. Experts from the UK, however, found signs of phosphine in Venus’ atmosphere — suggesting the planet must support unknown chemical processes or even life itself.

Venus is one of the most beautiful objects in the Earth’s sky. But at a closer glance, the less lovely it becomes- say astronomers.

