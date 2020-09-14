Breaking News – Teachers X Publica (DxP) have called for an immediate teachers strike

Teachers X Publica (DxP) have called for an immediate teachers strike starting with effect on 15th September 2020.

The purpose of the strike is to request an increase in safety measures in educational environments across Andalusia.

In correspondence received by parents from the Junta de Andalusia on Friday 11th September 2020, the strike is considered necessary to ensure that safety of both staff and students.

As agreed by a union assembly, the action is to ensure that teachers do not have to take unnecessary risks at being exposed to COVID-19 without an effective vaccine or treatment process being available. The teacher’s union have stated that teachers do not wish to potentially and unwittingly bring the virus back to their home and loved ones.

The union is requesting support in this measure from all teachers, stating, “this massive strike, starting in the first five days, is to protest against the impossibility of being able to maintain the 1.5m social distancing in the classroom, social distancing being the one and only proven and effective method so far to stop the virus.”

The strike is being called to take effect for all non-university public education centres in the Junta de Andalusia and is being called to occur between 15th September 2020, at Midnight until 16th October, 2020 at Midnight.

The desired result of the strike is to ensure that procedures are in place including:

A reduction in the ratio of pupil to teaching staff until they can ensure that social distancing can be maintained

Ensuring that the adequate and appropriate sanitisation of the educational environment is undertaken regularly

A blended learning process moving forward for all learners aged 14 and above for the foreseeable future.

Opportunities for high risk staff to have modifications put in place to ensure their health and safety

Opportunities for home study for students where able and appropriate

Providing a clear protocol and providing the necessary means to be able to allow students and teachers to telecommunicate when required

Postponement of the start of the school year until the Minister for Education can ensure that health and safety measures are able to be maintained.

Despite the calls, the Junta de Andalusia have stated that, although the teachers have a constitutional right strike, the Junta are falling all appropriate guidelines and make all the necessary guarantees to ensure the safety of staff and students in their educational establishments.

